Friday, January 12, 2024
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is reported to be moving in with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Friday, January 12, 2024

Doria Ragland, mother of Meghan Markle, is said to be moving in with her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, in their Montecito home.

According to reports, Doria will give the Duchess of Sussex a helping hand as she navigates her comeback to Hollywood.

Speaking on the matter, royal biographer, Angela Levin, told GB News that Doria’s presence at their home would mean Meghan can travel for freely for work.

She told the publication, "Having her mother come in would be quite helpful, and Harry gets on with his mother-in-law very well.”

"It's been a long time for Meghan's new PR people to be able to tie up some big deal, because she'll only take a deal where she's in charge and it's very important,” Levin added.

Levin was then asked if Doria would make Prince Harry "outnumbered" in his own home, to which responded, “It's two against one.”

"He's been outnumbered since he met Meghan and met her mother. He's given in, he walks behind them,” she continued.

"He has no power. You don't feel that he's making decisions. The decisions come from Meghan.

"Maybe Meghan discusses them with her mother, or maybe she just tells her mother, but Harry as a shrunk in every single way.

"She writes his speeches, she tells him what to do. Pushing him here and there, moving him to different places like you might do with a child."

