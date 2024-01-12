 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first failure after leaving the Royal Family in 2020 is still affecting them

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first failure after leaving the Royal Family in 2020 is still affecting them
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first failure after leaving the Royal Family in 2020 is still affecting them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first mistake after leaving the Royal Family has been revealed by a royal expert, and it’s their failure to bring about the downfall of the monarchy in the public’s eyes.

The Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Soon after, they gave a tell-all interview to Oprah, sharing the challenges they faced in the Royal Family after they tied the knot.

However, royal expert Lee Choen thinks they didn’t manage to bring about any harm to the monarchy, and that’s their biggest problem.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse

Lee Cohen said: “Right from the beginning their first failure was that they failed to harm the monarchy and the Royal Family.”

He went on to explain why the Sussexes have lost popularity in America: “Americans have no appetite for what the Sussexes are selling. While initially they were received with a great deal of interest, Americans, like Brits, don’t have patience for negativity, for victimhood narratives, for trashing one’s family for monetary gain, and certainly for hypocrisy.”

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house

This comes as reports of the couple selling their Montecito house to move to a cheaper one have been making headlines. Multiple experts have recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing financial issues, and the move to make some profit off their house only adds to the reports. 

Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?' video
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim video
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim
Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune
Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune
Has Bianca Censori ‘finally taken a stand' against Kanye West?
Has Bianca Censori ‘finally taken a stand' against Kanye West?
Mark Ruffalo gushes over his ‘wonderful chemistry' with Jennifer Garner
Mark Ruffalo gushes over his ‘wonderful chemistry' with Jennifer Garner