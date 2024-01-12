Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first failure after leaving the Royal Family in 2020 is still affecting them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first mistake after leaving the Royal Family has been revealed by a royal expert, and it’s their failure to bring about the downfall of the monarchy in the public’s eyes.

The Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Soon after, they gave a tell-all interview to Oprah, sharing the challenges they faced in the Royal Family after they tied the knot.

However, royal expert Lee Choen thinks they didn’t manage to bring about any harm to the monarchy, and that’s their biggest problem.

Lee Cohen said: “Right from the beginning their first failure was that they failed to harm the monarchy and the Royal Family.”

He went on to explain why the Sussexes have lost popularity in America: “Americans have no appetite for what the Sussexes are selling. While initially they were received with a great deal of interest, Americans, like Brits, don’t have patience for negativity, for victimhood narratives, for trashing one’s family for monetary gain, and certainly for hypocrisy.”

This comes as reports of the couple selling their Montecito house to move to a cheaper one have been making headlines. Multiple experts have recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing financial issues, and the move to make some profit off their house only adds to the reports.