 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's slow progress with next project may cost them the Netflix deal

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles slow progress with next project may cost them the Netflix deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's slow progress with next project may cost them the Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence on their next project with Netflix isn’t getting them anywhere with the streamer, per a royal commentator.

The Sussexes signed a five year deal worth $100 million with the streaming giant after they left the Royal Family in 2020. So far, the couple has produced their six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan, and a documentary on the Invictus Games. But they are completely silent about their next project.

Even through the Endgame backlash, the Sussexes maintained their silence. Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says they need to break silence and give the public something to anticipate if they want their Netflix deal to last more than five years.

Fitzwilliams said: "It is rather bewildering their silence. They can turn it around if they come up with some work. The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that."

"So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025," he added. 

King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?' video
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Meghan Markle's mother would make Prince Harry ‘outnumbered' in his own home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘cash in' by selling Montecito house
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Kim Kardashian's plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures revealed
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim video
‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim