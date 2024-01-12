Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's slow progress with next project may cost them the Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence on their next project with Netflix isn’t getting them anywhere with the streamer, per a royal commentator.

The Sussexes signed a five year deal worth $100 million with the streaming giant after they left the Royal Family in 2020. So far, the couple has produced their six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan, and a documentary on the Invictus Games. But they are completely silent about their next project.

Even through the Endgame backlash, the Sussexes maintained their silence. Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says they need to break silence and give the public something to anticipate if they want their Netflix deal to last more than five years.

Fitzwilliams said: "It is rather bewildering their silence. They can turn it around if they come up with some work. The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that."

"So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025," he added.