Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have no plans to get engaged anytime soon.

The update comes after an insider revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

According to them, Travis didn’t pop the question during winter holidays because he did not want it to seem like "rushed insanity," and won’t propose on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

However, a source privy to US Weekly has claimed: “Travis and Taylor have no plans of getting engaged this summer.”

They added: “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The insider added that the pair understands that “a lot of their loved ones” are looking forward to the proposal and “and some may even believe” it will happen in the near future, but they're not planning to take that step “anytime soon.”

The Lover hitmaker’s first public appearance with the tight end was in September 2023 when she attended his game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Most recently, Taylor revealed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that she started dating Travis much earlier than that.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor told the publication.

