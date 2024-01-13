 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have no plans to get engaged anytime soon.

The update comes after an insider revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

According to them, Travis didn’t pop the question during winter holidays because he did not want it to seem like "rushed insanity," and won’t propose on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

However, a source privy to US Weekly has claimed: “Travis and Taylor have no plans of getting engaged this summer.”

They added: “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The insider added that the pair understands that “a lot of their loved ones” are looking forward to the proposal and “and some may even believe” it will happen in the near future, but they're not planning to take that step “anytime soon.”

The Lover hitmaker’s first public appearance with the tight end was in September 2023 when she attended his game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Most recently, Taylor revealed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that she started dating Travis much earlier than that.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor told the publication.

King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise 'ditches' major contract for 'Top Gun' sequel?
Tom Cruise 'ditches' major contract for 'Top Gun' sequel?
Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle's wishes: ‘He has no power'
Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle's wishes: ‘He has no power'
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Lisa Marie on first death anniversary
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Lisa Marie on first death anniversary
Kanye West baffles internet with new odd claim
Kanye West baffles internet with new odd claim
Khloe Kardashian 'controls' her feelings around ex Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian 'controls' her feelings around ex Tristan Thompson
Priscilla Presley remembers daughter Lisa Marie on first death anniversary
Priscilla Presley remembers daughter Lisa Marie on first death anniversary
Sam Asghari wants to know Brad Pitt skincare secret
Sam Asghari wants to know Brad Pitt skincare secret
Selena Gomez reveals opinion on Ariana Grande's music
Selena Gomez reveals opinion on Ariana Grande's music
Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker
Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker
Tom Holland rubbishes Zendaya breakup rumours
Tom Holland rubbishes Zendaya breakup rumours
Travis Kelce ignores friends amid Taylor Swift's romance?
Travis Kelce ignores friends amid Taylor Swift's romance?