Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to focus on ‘leadership and service'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to move forward from their “past experiences” and focus on “leadership.”

Last year saw a streak of unfortunate events hit the Sussexes, including the loss of the Spotify deal, and a slew of jokes made on them in awards and TV shows alike.

Following their lows in 2023, manifestation expert Kathleen Cameron has shared a piece of advice for the Sussexes so they can attract better opportunities in 2024.



"So one of the things that I find is so important is to look at what it is it within your thinking and within your belief systems that are limiting you?" Kathleen explained to The Mirror. "So there are going to be things from our past experiences, there's going to be things that have happened to us in our lives, there's going to be beliefs that we have been programmed to believe in much of our lives that will keep us closer to what we've always been and what we've always experienced."

The manifestation guru said that the Sussexes need to change this programming: "So I think for anybody that wants to effortlessly manifest a new experience for themselves in life, it's about replacing the limited beliefs with empowered beliefs. So anything that's tethering you to an old life, an old experience, I think you've got to replace it with a new thought from possibility instead."

She went on to advise areas that Harry and Meghan should focus on: "The more that they create their own empowered idea of who they are and their contribution to this world, I think more going into leadership and service, I think that's where they're going to flourish."