Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly had their first fight on Christmas Day

Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce after she called it quits with Joe Alwyn after 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift reportedly had a hard Christmas last year after her beau Travis Kelce “snapped” at her after the Kansas City Chiefs' lost the game on Christmas Day.



The lovebirds, who have been in the headlines since they started dating last year, had their first fight during the festive season, Life & Style has reported.

Amid rumours that the couple is getting engaged in Summer, a source has revealed that the NFL star could not keep his emotions hidden and had a fight with Taylor after losing the game.

“The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays,” the insider said. “Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight.”

However, following the incident, the athlete “apologized,” the insider added, “but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

The tipster went on to say that the popstar was a “nervous wreck” before Travis’ New Year’s Day game but he ended up winning it and they celebrated with a kiss.

“The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful,” the source said. “It’s hard to even keep up with how many flights Taylor has taken to Kansas City to see Travis.”