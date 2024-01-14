Ellen DeGeneres said, “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be”

Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken

Royal fans have expressed their voice after TV star Ellen DeGeneres revealed her friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have adopted her chicken Sinkie.



Taking to Instagram, Ellen shared photo of the hen and revealed, “Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed.

“Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Commenting on it, a fan said: “So happy she is safe and yes, being treated like royalty.”



Another said, “I’m sure Archie is going to become Sinkie’s best bud”

The third commented, “"Gotta love Harry and Meghan. I'm sure Archie and Lili will take excellent care of little Sinkie."

The fourth wrote, "Sinkie, is lucky. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will spoil her."

A fan also suggested title for the chicken, saying: “Lady Sinkington would be such a cute royal title for Sinkie!”