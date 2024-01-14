Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'committed' to seeing each other

Kylie Jenner and beau Timothée Chalamet seem very committed to seeing each other as frequently as possible

Kylie Jenner and beau Timothée Chalamet seem very committed to seeing each other as frequently as possible

Kylie Jenner and beau Timothée Chalamet are reportedly finding every excuse to spend more time together, despite their busy schedules.

Kylie and Timothée’s budding romance braced their extremely busy schedules as the Oscar nominated actor promoted his new film Wonka, and the Khy founder was busy with the fashion line.

“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” an insider told OK! magazine.

“She is really excited to see where this relationship goes,” they added.

The couple recently packed on the PDA at the Golden Globes ceremony, where they were seen kissing and having a romantic chat.

During the same event, pop-stars Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were captured having an intense gossip session. Videos of their talk went viral and fans were convinced they were discussing Kylie and Timothée.

Lip readers also claimed Selena said: "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie Jenner] said, 'no.'"

Later, Timothée Chalamet clarified the claims of a fallout between him and Selena when paparazzi asked him if he was “cool” with the singer. He replied, “Yeah, of course,” sarcastically adding, “What are the chances?”