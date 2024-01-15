 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

'The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead

‘The Sopranos’ showrunner David Chase laments that the TV medium is getting normalised with mediocrity content

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

‘The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead

For The Sopranos creator David Chase, the prime time of TV is over — instead, the quality of medium is tanking.

The executive sounded the red alarm on HBO’s super-hit crime drama’s 25th anniversary.

During an interview with The Times U.K., the award-winning producer lamented, “We’re going back to where I was,” noting, “They’re going to have commercials [on streamers like Prime Video].” Chase said he recently tried to get to a project made about a high-end escort and was “told to dumb it down.”

Expressing his frustration, the creator added, “We are more into multitasking."

Adding, “We seem to be confused and audiences can’t keep their minds on things, so we can’t make anything that makes too much sense, takes our attention and requires an audience to focus.”

He continued, “And as for streaming executives? It is getting worse. We’re going back to where we were.”

Referring to post-Sopranos as “A blip,” he shared. “a 25-year blip. And to be clear, I’m not talking only about The Sopranos, but a lot of other hugely talented people out there who I feel increasingly bad for.”

