Prince William and Prince Harry cannot fix their issues due to wives

Prince William, Prince Harry cannot fix fight as wives don't see 'eye to eye'

Prince William and Prince Harry will not be able to fix their issues despite their heart being in the same place, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are in pickles as their wives are a major bottleneck in their truce.

Astrologer Julian Venables reveals the brother miss each other and want a reconciliation.

Speaking to The Express, he said: "A large part of the problem between the brothers is that their wives don’t see eye to eye and find it difficult to get along.

The expert added:"I think that Harry and William miss each other and in 2024 and 2025 any remaining resentment can be worked through, so that the families can be reunited."