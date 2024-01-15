 
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Downey Jr. finally chooses career best film

Robert Downey Jr. reveals the best film in his long career was his stint as 'Iron Man' in Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. is known for many fantastic roles, but the actor called Marvel's Iron Man his all-time best character.

In a chat with the Literally! With Rob Lowe's podcast, the the Golden Globes winner said, "I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre."

He continued, [I] did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable."

In the meantime, Robert has called Oppenheimer the best film he has ever been in during the movie premiere in the U.K. 

While, the actor has called the 2008 Tropical Thunder his favourite film ever.

