Queen Elizabeth II did no like Prince Harry naming his daughter after her

Queen Elizabeth Ii was 'angry as ever' upon learning Lilibet name

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not thrilled as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to name their daughter after her.

Her Majesty was ‘angry’ as she learned her childhood nickname, Lilibet, was used by her grandson to name his daughter.

Royal author Robert in his new biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court’ has made the revelations as per Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that Queen Elizabeth was "as angry as I'd ever seen her"

However, when Lilibet was born back in 2021, a spokesperson of the Sussexes said: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."