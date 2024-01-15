 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards

Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler took a dig at his controversial Golden Globes hosting gig

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards

Celebrities are still grilling Jo Koy for his controversial Golden Globes monologue, including his ex Chelsea Handler.

While hosting the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 48 year-old comedian took an obvious dig at Jo’s infamous monologue which drew backlash for being “sexist.”

Starting off her gig, Chelsea first got the attention of Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro.

“I don't know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows. Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball," she said.

As the audience laughed, Chelsea said: “Thank you for laughing at that. My writer's wrote it.” She then continued to receive a long applause from the crowd, most of which also attended the Golden Globes last week.

Her dig was seemingly tilted towards how Jo defended his joke about Barbie being "a film about plastic dolls with big b******."

“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," he said on stage. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at,” he had told the audience who frowned at his jab.

