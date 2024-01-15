Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023

Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her divorce with Joe Manganiello.

Her statement comes after the estranged couple announced the end of their seven-year marriage.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” Sofia and Joe said in their joint statement to PEOPLE.

After announcing their separation, Joe filed for divorce two days later and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

Recalling her “public divorce” with the Magic Mike star, Sofia recently spoke with CBS’ Sunday Morning and said, “I've been moving on. You're out there in the public eye and people know that's part of being a celebrity."

She added: "I knew the press attention was gonna happen. You can't hide those things.”

Sofia continued: “It wasn't bad. I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”