Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?

Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles due to "acute effects of ketamine"

Melanie Walker

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney are currently in a rift because of Matthew Perry.

The Friends alum passed away on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles due to "the acute effects of ketamine," according to the final autopsy report.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner also listed "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine” as contributing factors.

Since his tragic death, Radar Online reported that Jennifer and George are in dispute over honoring Matthew.

The outlet quoted an insider claiming: "It's a dramatic clash of perspectives as Jennifer remains staunch in her determination to preserve a positive image of Perry.”

They added: “She wants to emphasize the joy he brought into the world, particularly highlighting that he seemed happy on the day he passed away."

On the other hand, George is persistent to present "a more honest and gritty image" of Matthew.

“George believes in being truthful about Matthew's challenges - particularly with addiction which could serve as a valuable lesson and help others facing similar battles,” they explained, adding that it would help others to learn from the actor’s struggles with addiction.

