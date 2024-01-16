 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'

King Charles keeps aides on their feet with his anger

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

King Charles anger is matter of concern in Palace: He can get very cross

King Charles alleged anger is a matter of usual concern for Palace aides, says an expert.

His Majesty, who is seemingly a hard man to please, gets his staff worried due to his short temper.

Royal author Robert Hardman reveals: “Now, people are worried about upsetting the King.

"They know he can get very cross about quite minor things and they have yet to find out how he will react in certain situations. At the same time, they know that Queen Camilla is a strong voice of common sense in that regard.”

Meanwhile, the King’s friend, Lord Chartres, added: “That's one of the reasons why Queen Camilla is so marvellous. She can be robust in her views and that allows him to relax.

“When things go wrong and you have to keep being nice, you need an intimate who can talk you down,” he noted.

Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'
Shannen Doherty makes last rite will public record
Shannen Doherty makes last rite will public record
Prince Andrew is ‘consuming' King Charles' morning thoughts
Prince Andrew is ‘consuming' King Charles' morning thoughts
Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family
Queen Camilla's podcast could be ‘huge risk' to Royal Family
‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show video
‘The Gentlemen' trailer: Theo James shines alongside ‘Breaking Bad' star in Guy Ritchie show
Prince Harry is losing his influence with people ‘laughing all around'
Prince Harry is losing his influence with people ‘laughing all around'
Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row
Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne
Prince Andrew's the ‘gift that keeps on giving' for those wanting King Charles' throne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained