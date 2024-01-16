Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours

Tom Holland says he often watches 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' with Zendaya after he dismissed separation speculations

Tom Holland and Zendaya share many sweet memories, and shooting Spider-Man was one of them. The British actor revealed they often re-watch their movie to relive youth.



Appearing at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the Marvel actor told Extra TV, "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."

He shared, "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

The comments about their bond come after the rumour mill churned that Zendaya has broken up with Tom after she unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including him.

However, the 27-year-old called these rumours false. "No, no, no, no, absolutely not," was the actor's response when the question about his alleged separation was posed to him.