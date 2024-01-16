Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards

 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez announced her relationship with Benny Blanco in the first week of December 2023

Selena Gomez seems to be taking her Benny Blanco relationship to the next level as the couple made their first public appearance at a Hollywood event.

On Monday, the 31 year-old singer rocked the red carpet of the 2023 Primetime Emmys at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles where she was joined by her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Selena wore a strapless maroon gown with sequins all over it and styled her hair in a bun. Wearing a dark lip, the Rare Beauty mogul completed her look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and velvet sandals from Rene Caovilla Cleo.

The Single Soon hitmaker did not pose for pictures with Benny, however, the pair was seen entering the ceremony hall together.

In a video shared by Hollywood Reporter, the music producer can be seen following Selena behind as the couple made its way to their reserved seats.

For the event, Benny wore gray loose pants with a dark brown shirt, and paired it with a long blue coat.

Although, Selena wasn’t nominated for her role in the Hulu series, she did join her OMITB team who made their cut in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. 

