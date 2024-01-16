UK govt rejects calls for King Charles abdication with latest move

British government has unveiled new portrait of King Charles for schools, local authorities, police and fire stations to mark the new reign

King Charles abdication calls rejected with latest move

Britain’s King Charles will follow in the footsteps of his mother late Queen Elizabeth II and rule till his last breath amid growing calls for his abdication.



The British government has seemingly dismissed calls for King Charles abdication by unveiling the monarch’s official new portrait.

The new official portrait, which shows King Charles inside Windsor Castle in his full military regalia, will be distributed and displayed at public buildings across the UK.

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter and shared the new portrait of the King, saying: “NEW: Government makes available new portrait of King Charles for those schools, local authorities, police and fire stations who wish to mark the new reign.

“King is wearing his Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet.”

Meanwhile, UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: "The accession of His Majesty The King marked a new chapter in our national story.

“Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King's reign."