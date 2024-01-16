Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents so they have the right to give their child a name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deserve the Nobel Peace Prize and should be inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without delay, a royal fan has demanded.



Amid claims the royal couple left Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’ over naming their daughter Lilibet, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu came out in support of Meghan and Harry, saying they “did NOT need ANYONES’s permission least of all, Queen Elizabeth, to name their child Lilibet.”

Commenting on Dr. Shola’s tweet, a royal fan tweeted claiming, “Meghan and Harry are the most popular and successful Royals in history and they have done far more good in a few short years than all their ancestors did in centuries.

“They deserve the Nobel Peace Prize and should be inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without delay.”

Another fan said, “Lilibet is so cute. They are parents so they have the right to give their child a name.”