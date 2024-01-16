 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents so they have the right to give their child a name

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deserve the Nobel Peace Prize and should be inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without delay, a royal fan has demanded.

Amid claims the royal couple left Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’ over naming their daughter Lilibet, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu came out in support of Meghan and Harry, saying they “did NOT need ANYONES’s permission least of all, Queen Elizabeth, to name their child Lilibet.”

Read More: Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger

Commenting on Dr. Shola’s tweet, a royal fan tweeted claiming, “Meghan and Harry are the most popular and successful Royals in history and they have done far more good in a few short years than all their ancestors did in centuries.

“They deserve the Nobel Peace Prize and should be inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without delay.”

Also Read: King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'

Another fan said, “Lilibet is so cute. They are parents so they have the right to give their child a name.”

