Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen Elizabeth 'furious' over naming Lilibet

Omid Scobie breaks silence over claims Meghan Markle, Harry left Queen ‘furious’ over naming Lilibet

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the claims the royal couple left Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’ over naming their daughter Lilibet.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the author of the Endgame shared screen grabs of reports by various publications quoting the book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth as claiming that the queen took Harry and Meghan calling their daughter Lilibet as the ‘compliment it was intended to be.’

Omid Scobie tweeted, “None of these Lilibet “revelations” are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours.

“Not only do they contradict details shared by the Palace with a cooperatively written biography in 2022 (see pic), they also depict the monarch in a way the public haven’t known her to be.”

