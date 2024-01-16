Netflix 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp breaks silence on latest controversy

Noah Schnapp addresses the latest social media controversy ahead of 'Stranger Things' season 5's release

Noah Schnapp has just addressed the latest controversy ahead of Stranger Things season 5's release.

As fans will know, production for the finale season of Netflix super hit series Stranger Things has already kicked off.

However, there were speculations about whether the main character of the sci-fi series, Noah Schnapp, would return for the last season at all, given his latest comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict.



As per the latest report of Variety, the acting sensation recently reacted to the reported 'misinterpretation' of his views.

Taking to TikTok on Monday night, Schnapp stated that he “just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel,” the 19-year-old star remarked.

He went on to elaborate on his true intentions about the ongoing Palestinian war by saying, “I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

“I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot,” he also added.

Expressing concern over the atrocities of war, The Tutor star also declared, “One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things," adding ,“that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see,” after which he concluded the video.