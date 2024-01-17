 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors

Daniel Radcliffe reportedly reacts to wedding rumours with his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Photo: Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
Photo: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors

Daniel Radcliffe reportedly shuts down marriage rumours with Erin Darke.

According to the latest report of Crow River media, a representative of the Harry Potter alum denied the rampant rumours that the actor had already wed his longtime partner, Erin Darke.

On Monday, Radcliffe and Darke marked their appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2023.

During this event, Laverne Cox asked the 34-year-old actor if he was nervous about his role in the biopic Weird: The AI Yankovic Story.

In response to this, Daniel stated, “Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” and thus, he sparked speculations among fans about whether he had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend.

“They are huge Weird AI fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God," he added.

Later in the confessional, the interviewer also referred to the Still Alice actress as Daniel's "wife," but he did not rectify her.

For those unversed, the celebrity duo welcomed their first child in April 2023 after dating for nearly ten years.

