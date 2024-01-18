Emma Stones gets candid about the raunchy scenes in the dark comedy ‘Poor Things’

Photo: Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes

Emma Stone detailed her thought process about Poor Things controversial scenes.



According to the report of BBC, Emma Stone’s starrer Poor Things is bagging rave reviews from the critics. In the meantime, some critics are also giving excessive attention to the nudity and explicit scenes depicted in the dark comedy.



Speaking of her role as Bella Paxtor in the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man actress told Radio 4’s Front Row, "Bella is completely free and without shame about her body."

"But I see it as just one aspect of many - her discovery of food, philosophy, travel and dance,” she simply continued about Bella's "experience and her growth."

Stone also insisted that the revealing scenes were a part of her character's journey.

Later in the interview, the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield disclosed that she felt that Bella was an honest character, and did not shy away from embracing her sexuality while navigating her way through the unknown world.

"So for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say like, OK, well, we'll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way... it felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is,” she remarked.

Conclusively, Stone opened up about the explicit scenes by saying that she did not like stripping on-screen, but she is "someone who wants to honour the character as fully as" she "possibly can. That's part of her journey."