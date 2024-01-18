Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained outside an airport in Germany after he flew from Los Angeles along with partner Heather Milligan

Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger struck with shocking 'criminal' allegations

Arnold Scnwarzenegger is reportedly struck with 'criminal charges.'

According to the findings of The U.S Sun, the 76-year-old acting sensation was impeded at a German airport after he jetted off from Los Angeles airport.

The reason for this obstruction was the presence of a high-end watch in the actor’s luggage, as per the report of BILD.

The worth of this custom-made luxury watch was estimated to be €26,000, but reportedly it was not registered as an import.

Schwarzenegger was questioned and inspected by the customs officials for several hours followed by the initiation of “criminal tax proceedings" against The Terminator hitmaker.

Speaking on the matter, a customs spokesperson revealed to the German publication SZ, "If the goods remain in the EU, you have to declare them through customs."

"This applies to everyone, whether their name is Schwarzenegger or Müller, Meier," he declared in conclusion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly flying with his partner Heather Milligan and was headed towards a charity auction being held on Thursday in Kitzbühel, Austria, which is the second hometown of the superstar apart from America.