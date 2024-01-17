 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?

King Charles will undergo procedure for enlarged prostrate while Kate Middleton is recovering after having ‘abdominal surgery’

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?

Princess Anne may take matters in her hands as King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health, claimed a royal insider.

Kensington Palace revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted in a hospital as she recovers from a “planned abdominal surgery.” Prince William is by her side, an insider shared.

Hours later, it was announced that King Charles will also undergo a "corrective procedure,” after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

In such times, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Queen Camilla may not be able to handle to stand in while her husband is in hospital so we may see Princess Anne in action.

ALSO READ: King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements

During a conversation with GB News, Levin was asked which royals will step up in Charles, William and Kate’s absence.

She responded, "Next in line are the people who are these counsellors is Harry, which makes you shiver.”

"I think that the Queen is as well, but I doubt that she would necessarily want to take that burden so soon after the Coronation,” she added.

"I know who it is, it will be Princess Anne. That's the person who will stand in. She's absolutely at the top as she wasn't before the Queen died. But now she is.

"So she's the one we can all rely on. She's jolly, hard working and efficient and always there when she's needed. So that's a relief."

Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
George Clooney dishes details about career change
George Clooney dishes details about career change
Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter' video
Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter'
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot, have kids with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot, have kids with beau Benny Blanco
Kate Middleton undergoes ‘planned abdominal surgery,' recovering in hospital: Palace
Kate Middleton undergoes ‘planned abdominal surgery,' recovering in hospital: Palace
Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic post
Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic post
Prince Harry shows no sign of narrowing tensions with King Charles
Prince Harry shows no sign of narrowing tensions with King Charles
Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle