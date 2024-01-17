King Charles will undergo procedure for enlarged prostrate while Kate Middleton is recovering after having ‘abdominal surgery’

Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?

Princess Anne may take matters in her hands as King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health, claimed a royal insider.



Kensington Palace revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted in a hospital as she recovers from a “planned abdominal surgery.” Prince William is by her side, an insider shared.

Hours later, it was announced that King Charles will also undergo a "corrective procedure,” after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

In such times, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Queen Camilla may not be able to handle to stand in while her husband is in hospital so we may see Princess Anne in action.

During a conversation with GB News, Levin was asked which royals will step up in Charles, William and Kate’s absence.

She responded, "Next in line are the people who are these counsellors is Harry, which makes you shiver.”

"I think that the Queen is as well, but I doubt that she would necessarily want to take that burden so soon after the Coronation,” she added.

"I know who it is, it will be Princess Anne. That's the person who will stand in. She's absolutely at the top as she wasn't before the Queen died. But now she is.

"So she's the one we can all rely on. She's jolly, hard working and efficient and always there when she's needed. So that's a relief."