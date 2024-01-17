Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation last summer after seven-year marriage

Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara got candid about her dating life as she revealed she is “single” following her divorce from Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello seven years after marriage.



The Modern Family actor was briefly linked to Dr. Justin Saliman after they were spotted together after her divorce, however, their relationship did not last for long.

Vergara talked of her experience in New York City during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while also shedding light on her dating life.

She said, "I love it. Who doesn't love New York City? The people, it's the energy," adding, "I think that you have more options with men, also."

“I'm single now,” she added, “so in New York there are more people. There's not only actors or writers or directors, I think there's a bigger [pool]. I'm going to spend more time in New York."

"There's great food for when you go out on dates. It's better, yes," Vergara said.

Recently, she also talked of her divorce from Manganiello on CBS’ Sunday Morning, saying, “I've been moving on. You're out there in the public eye and people know that's part of being a celebrity."

"I knew the press attention was gonna happen. You can't hide those things,” she added. “It wasn't bad. I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice.”

“And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”