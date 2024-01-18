Queen Letizia's ugly past and broken marriage could be spilled by an insider

Spanish Queen Letizia 'cheating' scandal to dish out by 'someone in shadows'

Queen Letizia's marriage to King Felipe of Spain is seemingly in trouble due to her series of infidelity scandals:

The Queen Consort of the Spanish King came under the radar in 2023 when it was alleged that she was unfaithful to her husband. Now reports suggest that new information has surfaced on the topic, causing the family further shame.

Queen Letizia of Spain has been warned that "someone in the shadows" is set to expose her past.

A Spanish journalist, Jaime Peñafiel, notes: "In my book I only explain one percent of everything I know. According to Jaime del Burgo, Letizia would have had more extramarital affairs

"Felipe is a good person, but a poor man without character while she is bossy. Letizia has not deceived anyone, as on the day of the presentation of the engagement she already showed her character.

"She is not the queen, she is the consort and she has forgotten this. I think she has gone too far."

Meanwhile, a rep of the Spanish Royal Family told Daily Mail at the time: "We have no comment to make about this."