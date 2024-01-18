 
World's best doctors helped Kanye West get what he wanted

Kanye West broke the internet after he displayed a set of metallic teeth to the world which was reportedly done by a group of top dentists and cosmetic surgeons.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Power hitmaker unveiled $850,000 titanium dentures but reports soon clarify the Chicago rapper's teeth were not removed for the costly operation.

Well-placed sources shared that the surgery was performed by Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly. Called "Experimental dentistry," the surgery was called the first of its kind.

"The technical term is fixed prosthodontics. They are fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills," the tipster tattled to The Messenger.

The insider noted, "It's quite unlike anything that has been done before. It's experimental dentistry, to say the least."

Adding, "It was designed by Ye under the supervision of a world-class team of dentists and cosmetic surgeons, manufactured and fit by Dr. C."

However, it's not the first time Kanye tried to do something creative with his teeth. 

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Grammy winner revealed he went for complete diamond and gold implants for his bottom teeth row.

"I just thought the diamonds were cooler," he told the host in 2010. 

"I used to always clean my jewelry with toothpaste anyway so it works out," he chuckled, adding he has to go to the dentist "all the time just to maintain it."

