Thursday, January 18, 2024
Truth behind Taylor Swift's association with 'Argylle' laid bare

'Argylle's' director Matthew Vaughn breaks silence on speculations regarding Taylor Swift's role in the upcoming movie

Taylor Swift’s fans speculations related to Argylle were reportedly denied by the movie's director Matthew Vaughn.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, earlier rumors surfaced on the internet that Travis Kelce’s lady-love Taylor Swift had taken some time from the Eras Tour and her budding new relationship to pen down the novel, on which the upcoming flick was based.  

With that being said, the film's director quashed all such rumors in a recent interview with Rolling Stones.

Elaborating on the novel's original author, Matthew claimed, “There is a real book … and it's a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift.”

He went on to address the Swifties's surmises and said, “I did read the conspiracies and I was like, wow, they don't leave a stone unturned!"

“But it's not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn't write the book,” the filmmaker insisted.

“And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don’t want to be a part of that club,” he concluded. 

For those unversed, Dua Lipa stars alongside Henry Cavill in the upcoming movie Argylle, which is the story of a fictional spy agent of the same name. 

