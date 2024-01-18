Kate Middleton is ‘doing well' after undergoing ‘planned surgery': Insider

Kate Middleton underwent ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and is admitted in hospital, palace announces

File Footage

Kensington Palace left the Royal fans worried after they announced that Kate Middleton has been admitted in the hospital post “planned abdominal surgery.”



The statement also revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has halted all her royal engagements till Easter as she focuses on recovery.

A latest report by GB News has claimed that the mother-of-three is “doing well” as she recovers at The London Clinic.

According to a statement issued by the Palace, Kate will remain in the hospital for 14 days before returning home, where she will continue her recovery.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Michael Cole claimed that while Kate’s condition is “quite serious” it is not a “trivial matter.”

The expert said that Kate is "young and vigorous and very fit,” but said that the news is "not a trivial matter,” and is "obviously quite serious.”

"She has very conscientiously added in that quite full statement from Kensington Palace much more so than one would have perhaps expected on another occasion,” he told GB News.

"It's going to be a long stay in hospital afterwards - these days they get the patients out of hospital as soon as possible back on their feet.

“So that also does indicate the seriousness of the nature of whatever it is that is ailing her,” the expert added.