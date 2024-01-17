Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts believe Buckingham Palace relationships between Prince Harry, Meghan are ‘best served cold’

Experts think that Buckingham Palace is taking ‘cold hard’ revenge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Arthur Edwards offered insight into all of this and according to a report by The Sun, said, “Harry’s had a fairly clear run of knocking his family and making claim after claim through his documentaries and his book, Spare.”

“But as we are now finding out, not only do recollections vary, some of his claims were somewhat fanciful.”

He also added, “They say revenge is a dish best served cold and that’s what the Palace has done.”

This is because “Lilibet was a pet name given to the Queen as a child when she couldn’t pronounce Elizabeth properly.”

“Her grandfather King George V affectionately called her Lilibet as he mimicked her trying to say her real name” and “only a handful of people ever used it, including her parents, sister and her beloved husband Prince Philip. So it was very dear to her and she would have expected a member of her close family to seek her permission before using it.”