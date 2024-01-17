 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts believe Buckingham Palace relationships between Prince Harry, Meghan are ‘best served cold’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts think that Buckingham Palace is taking ‘cold hard’ revenge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Arthur Edwards offered insight into all of this and according to a report by The Sun, said, “Harry’s had a fairly clear run of knocking his family and making claim after claim through his documentaries and his book, Spare.”

“But as we are now finding out, not only do recollections vary, some of his claims were somewhat fanciful.”

He also added, “They say revenge is a dish best served cold and that’s what the Palace has done.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals

This is because “Lilibet was a pet name given to the Queen as a child when she couldn’t pronounce Elizabeth properly.”

“Her grandfather King George V affectionately called her Lilibet as he mimicked her trying to say her real name” and “only a handful of people ever used it, including her parents, sister and her beloved husband Prince Philip. So it was very dear to her and she would have expected a member of her close family to seek her permission before using it.”

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celebrate daughter Malti's birthday
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celebrate daughter Malti's birthday
Ryan Gosling reveals why his daughters haven't watched 'Barbie' yet video
Ryan Gosling reveals why his daughters haven't watched 'Barbie' yet
'Modern Family' alum Ed O'Neill almost joined 'a mob?'
'Modern Family' alum Ed O'Neill almost joined 'a mob?'
Meghan Markle's behavior with Queen Elizabeth exposed: ‘Took all she owned'
Meghan Markle's behavior with Queen Elizabeth exposed: ‘Took all she owned'
Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform
Coachella 2024 lineup announced: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform
Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment video
Emmys 'escort' Benny Blanco out during Selena Gomez's red carpet moment
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
Why 'Friends' cast didn't pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Primetime Emmys?
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Why 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin teared up during Emmys speech?
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Brad Pitt faces 'awkward' encounter with Angelina Jolie's dad, brother
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Prince Harry told not write another 'unwise' memoir after 'Spare'
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row
Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row