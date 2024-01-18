Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West showed off her diamond grills on TikTok

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North flaunts her new diamond grills

North West, daughter of Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, flaunted her new diamond grills on social media after her father debuted his new set of metallic teeth.



Taking to TikTok, the 10-year-old shared on her and Kim's account a picture of her brand new sparkling stones covering four lower teeth and two upper teeth.

The snap captioned, "Random" in blue, while titling the slideshow as, "The things my daughter makes on my phone ha ha.”

This comes after Kanye West recently shared his own jaw-dropping $850,000 titanium dentures, the procedure was reportedly done by a group of top dentists and cosmetic surgeons.

In an Instagram story, the controversial rapper unveiled $850,000 titanium dentures but reports soon clarify the Chicago rapper's teeth were not removed for the costly operation.

Well-placed sources shared that the surgery was performed by Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly. Called "Experimental dentistry," the surgery was called the first of its kind.

"The technical term is fixed prosthodontics. They are fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills," the tipster tattled to The Messenger.