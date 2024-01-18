Queen Camilla shares key update on King Charles health after surgery

Queen Camilla has shared a positive update on King Charles' health as he prepares to go through surgery

Queen Camilla has shared a positive update on King Charles as he prepares for prostate surgery next week.

During an official engagement in Aberdeen, The Lord Provost asked Camilla about the king’s health, to which she replied: "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday, informing the public about His Majesty’s upcoming surgery.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read, continuing, “His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

This comes as Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate was also admitted for surgery on Tuesday. Kensington Palace released a statement on the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery on Wednesday.

While Kate is said to stay in the hospital for 14 days after her surgery, King Charles is apparently eager to return to work soon after his surgery, per a royal expert.

Roya Nikkhah, the Royal editor of Sunday Times, wrote on X: "It is understood that Counsellors of State will not be required to step in for the King next week while he is in hospital for the procedure and recuperating, meaning Charles expects to be able to continue with all his affairs of state as usual."