Friday, January 19, 2024
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after infamous Amber Heard lawsuit

Johnny Depp is making great strides in his career as photos have been released from his new film Modi where he is working behind the camera (director) for the first time after the 1997's The Brave.

Recently, the Al Pacino-starrer film has wrapped production. Releasing the statement on the occasion, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said the project was “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? he continued.

"A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

Written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, Modi is a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Johnny previously was at the epicenter of a high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-Amber Heard. 

In reaction to the allegations against him, many studios distanced themselves from the actor, including Warner Bros.

