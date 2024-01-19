Kate Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery this week

Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert

Kate Middleton’s prolonged hospital stay after her abdominal surgery is raising concerns amongst experts.

The Princess of Wales, who is reportedly admitted to a hospital in London, is pausing all her royal engagements until after Easter.

Dr Deborah Lee, from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, told Express.co.uk: “For abdominal surgery, most people stay in the hospital for four to seven days. After laparoscopic surgery [a type of keyhole surgery], this is reduced to two to four days.

“It very much depends on what exactly has been done. If a patient needs to go to ITU, it's likely their hospital stay would be considerably longer.

She adds: “It can take two months or more for the patient to feel comfortable and be able to move around normally afterwards.”

This comes after the Palace announced Kate’s planned surgery this week, adding that the future Queen Consort is recovering alongside family.