Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy

Noah Schnapp took to his social media and explained himself after receiving backlash in November 2023

File Footage

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp recently came forward with a statement after receiving backlash online.



His side of the story surfaced after he showed off "Zionism is sexy" stickers in November 2023 and made “insensitive” comments about the ongoing Palestinian war.

Taking to TikTok on Monday night, the 19 year-old actor stated: “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel.”

He added: “I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

Read More: Netflix 'Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp breaks silence on latest controversy

An insider now told Daily Mail that Noah “wanted to set the story straight” after receiving threats online.

Moreover, the source cleared out the assumption of Noah releasing a statement because the show’s producers made him do it.

“There was zero pressure from the show's cast or producers. His latest apology wasn't anything forced on him from castmates, the show or producers, or even Netflix,” the insider revealed.

They reinstated: “People close to him have talked to him about it - but there was zero pressure put on him to do anything specific or take down any videos, or comments on the subject.”