Friday, January 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jacob Elordi reacts to Renee Rapp's banter amid split rumours

Jacob Elordi takes on a new role after he shut down split rumours with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 19, 2024

File Footage

Jacob Elordi has received a new name from his co-show hosts.  

Netflix Euphoria’s heartthrob has reportedly taken a new role beside the songstress Renee Rapp in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the short clip released on the show’s Instagram handle, Jacob can be spotted standing between the Mean Girls member and the esteemed comedian Bowen Yang.

The teaser starts with the actor introducing himself, “Hi, I'm Jacob Elordi, and I'm hosting SNL this week Renee Rapp.”

In response to this, the comedian laughed and quipped, ”Renee, you are so right. He is so babygirl.”

“I know, that's what I said, he is so babygirl,” the Snow Angel star replied.

Reacting to this joke, the 26-year-old acting sensation gave a befitting response by questioning, “Me? I'm a baby girl?” adding “So, what's Renee?”

“Oh, I'm mother,” Renee continued with the banter.

The clip concluded with Yang hilariously announcing, “And I'm big wrinkly son!”

It is pertinent to mention here that recently Elordi has dropped a major revelation about his relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Shutting down the rampant split rumors, the star claimed that he never broke up with his girlfriend.

