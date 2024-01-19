 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance dubbed ‘extremely unhealthy': Find out why

Kendall Jenner ‘stuck on’ making relationship work with Bad Bunny despite his unwillingness to commit

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 19, 2024

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance dubbed ‘extremely unhealthy’: Find out why
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance dubbed ‘extremely unhealthy’: Find out why

Kendall Jenner is said to be “stuck on” making her relationship with Bad Bunny work despite his unwillingness to commit to her, an insider has revealed.

Dubbing the supermodel’s relationship with the rapper as “extremely unhealthy,” an insider told Star Magazine that people close to Kendall are urging her to leave Bunny.

While the two have allegedly called it quits, they were spotted mingling during a New Year's trip to Barbados, as friends fear their reunion would not be good for Kendall.

"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," the insider said of their romance before adding that Kendall "just can't quit" the rapper.

ALSO READ: Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?

"When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit," the insider added.

They continued: "It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it."

Kendall has been "stuck on making this work with Bunny, even though it's hurting her," the insider said, adding, "He has her under his spell."

"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," they shared. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential.”

“If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."

Jacob Elordi names Oscar winning fan of ‘Euphoria' video
Jacob Elordi names Oscar winning fan of ‘Euphoria'
How Sophie Turner really feels about ex Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree
How Sophie Turner really feels about ex Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree
King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed
King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed
Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired
Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation video
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more video
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues? video
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues?
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy video
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues