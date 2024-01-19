Kendall Jenner ‘stuck on’ making relationship work with Bad Bunny despite his unwillingness to commit

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance dubbed ‘extremely unhealthy’: Find out why

Kendall Jenner is said to be “stuck on” making her relationship with Bad Bunny work despite his unwillingness to commit to her, an insider has revealed.



Dubbing the supermodel’s relationship with the rapper as “extremely unhealthy,” an insider told Star Magazine that people close to Kendall are urging her to leave Bunny.

While the two have allegedly called it quits, they were spotted mingling during a New Year's trip to Barbados, as friends fear their reunion would not be good for Kendall.

"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," the insider said of their romance before adding that Kendall "just can't quit" the rapper.

ALSO READ: Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?

"When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit," the insider added.

They continued: "It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it."

Kendall has been "stuck on making this work with Bunny, even though it's hurting her," the insider said, adding, "He has her under his spell."

"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," they shared. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential.”

“If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."