In David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's brood there is one person with a passion for cooking

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham makes David,Victoria Beckham proud

Brooklyn Beckham recently announced a major career step and it's got to do with one of his biggest flexes.

As fans will know, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are dubbed as Hollywood’s “power couple” and are often seen being quite supportive of their children’s decisions.

On Thursday, the pair’s eldest son, Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham, unveiled a major career upgrade.

Taking to his Instagram, the aspiring chef shared that he had opened a whole new takeaway eatery in London.

The post featured a clip of Brooklyn giving insights into his ‘love for making food.’

The footage starts with the 24-year-old revealing, "My nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since.”



Victoria Beckam’s son went on to address, "I've always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking.

Brooklyn also disclosed in this clip that he inherited the talent of coming up with tasty savories from his footballer father.

"Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over,” he said.

“Even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!" the former model joked before concluding.