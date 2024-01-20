Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years from 1990 to early 2001 before marrying Keith Urban

Keith Urban saved 'miserable’ Nicole Kidman post her divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman felt “so broken” following her divorce from Tom Cruise after 11-year marriage when Keith Urban came into her life.



Speaking of their separation, an insider revealed that the Hollywood beauty thought she would the rest of her life alone but she met Urban and things changed for her.

"Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness," a source told Star Magazine. "By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable.”

"Keith gave her a reason to believe in love again," the insider shared.

Kidman recently opened up about her divorce from Cruise for Dave Karger's book, 50 Oscar Nights, while reflecting on her 2003 Academy Award win for The Hours.

The actor acknowledged that the memory is bittersweet because, during that period, she was still recovering from the divorce that concluded in early 2001 after their marriage from 1990.

She said, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," adding, "That’s what happens, right?"

Kidman revealed she felt really emotional and left the Vanity Fair party early because it was too much for her.

"I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed," she continued. "That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.”

“Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.' I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours.”