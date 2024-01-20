 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Pawn Stars' member Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39

Rick Harrison's family requested for privacy as they grieve Adam's tragic loss

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 20, 2024

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son found dead at 39

Pawn Stars member Rick Harrison’s son Adam tragically passed away on Friday.

According to TMZ, the deceased was 39 years-old and allegedly died from an overdose. 

In a statement to Page Six, the Harrison family said: “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Adam’s peers reportedly found out about his death earlier on Friday and are currently refusing to give specific details of his passing like where he was or how he overdosed.

The outlet claims that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the death and aren’t responding to any request for public comments.

Besides Adam, Rick has two other sons Corey, with his first wife Kim, and Jake, with his second wife Tracy.

According to Page Six, Adam always “avoided the spotlight,” whereas Corey can be seen all over Rick's Instagram page and even appeared with his father on Pawn Stars Do America.

Adam reportedly had a brief job at the family-run Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, but he didn't seem to make an appearance on the show.

