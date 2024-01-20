Sharon Stone reveals old personal incident: 'I was in peace'

Sharon Stone opens up about the life-changing experience she received after suffering a stroke in 2001

For Sharon Stone, the stroke she had in 2001 was a life-changing experience as the US actress revealed she was at peace after that.



During an interview with Harper's Bazaar Spain, the Basic Instinct star said, "My stroke left me with an intense sense of peace. Today I can say that I have known death very closely."

The 65-year-old added, "In those moments I felt that my deceased friends were coming to get me, and that removed all traces of fear. I lost my panic to try anything."

She continued, "When you experience something like this, you learn that nothing in life is really important and you understand that failure is just the beginning of success."

At the time of the stroke, Sharon revealed her survival chance was shrunk to a mere 1% as her brain bled for nine-day leading to doctors questioning her state, even saying she was "faking it."