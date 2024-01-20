Selena Gomez took to her social media and shared her excitement about the new project

Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic

Selena Gomez is all set to star in the biopic of the legendary musician Linda Ronstadt.

The 31-year-old singer confirmed the new project by taking to her Instagram stories on Friday.

She shared a screenshot of Deadline’s report announcing the news and penned: "I have no words to describe my heart for this project ... years of hoping this dream would become my reality."

The second picture she shared on her story was a black-and-white image of Linda which Selena captioned: "Love your heart and soul for life and music." The 77 year-old living legend reposted the story on her own account with pink hearts.

Linda’s manager John Boylan also broke the news of Selena’s new role earlier this month.

Boylan and James Keach, who produced Linda’s 2019 documentary The Sound of My Voice and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, will be producing the movie together.

With David O. Russell as the director, the title of the movie and other cast members are yet to be disclosed.

“The long-rumored Linda Ronstadt biopic is now up-and-running. Selena Gomez is attached to play Linda,” reads the announcement on the website’s Projects page.