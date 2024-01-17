Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot, have kids with beau Benny Blanco

 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Mason Hughes

Selena Gomez is reportedly ready to tie the knot and have kids with her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, just after months of dating.

According to Radar Online, the Only Murders in the Building star is ready to settle down with her new man after being in a relationship with him for six months.

Speaking on the matter, a source told National Enquirer, "Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal."

The insider even claimed that Blanco has started referring to the singer-actor as his wife as he is head over heels in love with her.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards

The source said, "He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants," adding, "It's serious!"

Speaking of Gomez, the tipster shared, "She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen."

"Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she'd better get started right away — and Benny is on board!"

Sharing with the world the news of her relationship with Blanco, Gomez penned on Instagram, "He is my absolute everything in my heart.

Blanco is "the best thing that ever happened to me," the Disney alum added.

