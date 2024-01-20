Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duty

Prince William has stepped back from Royal duties to look after Kate Middleton after her ‘abdominal surgery’

Prince William praised for prioritizing Kate Middleton, kids over royal duties

Prince William has received praises for putting his wife, Kate Middleton, and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis before Royal duty.



After it was announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is hospitalized following a “planned abdominal surgery,” it was revealed that William will be stepping back from Royal duties.

An insider revealed that the Prince of Wales will look after his wife, who has halted her royal engagements till Easter, and their kids.

Speaking on the matter, Angela Levin told GB News’ Mark Dolan that William stepping back from Royal duties signify that Kate Middleton’s health scare is “very worrying.”

“It’s a long time, and you can see that there is concern because William is also not going to be doing any working,” the royal expert said.

“Not only is he visiting and looking after the children, he’s going to be very close to her once she gets home and be with her, which I think is a wonderful thing to do.

“To put the family first shows you just show important it is and how much he’s lost by the fact that his mother was so badly treated,” she added.

Speaking of Kate, Levin said that while it is concerning that Kate is admitted in a hospital, royal fans and admirers should know that she is a “strong” woman.

“She’s eaten well, she does a lot of sport, and she’s a strong woman”, she said. “She has a busy life. She loves her family and she loves them so much and that will help her get well.

“She does have to take that time.”