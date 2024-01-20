Prince Harry's spokesperson also disclosed the Duke of Sussex priority

Prince Harry breaks silence as he drops libel case against UK newspaper

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has revealed that the Duke of Sussex dropped his libel case against UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday because his priority is the "safety of his family."



The spokesperson was speaking to royal expert Cameron Walker.

Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “UPDATE: Prince Harry’s spokesperson tells me The Duke’s priority is the "safety of his family" rather than a court case that gives "a continued platform to the Mail's false claims all those years ago".

Earlier, the royal expert tweeted, “BREAKING: The Duke of Sussex has withdrawn his libel case against the Mail on Sunday.

“Prince Harry was suing Associated Newspapers over an article about his legal fight with the Home Office.”

The AFP quoted the Mail Online claiming that Harry´s lawyers informed the newspaper they had filed a notice with the court stating: “The Duke of Sussex discontinues all of this claim”.

The paper said that Harry would have to pay the newspaper´s £250,000 ($317,000) costs along with his own legal fees, estimating the total at "more than £750,000".