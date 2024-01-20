 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria'

Reese Witherspoon came up with a new recipe which many of her followers considered 'filthy'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

file footage

Reese Witherspoon has come up with an unusual use for all the snow in her backyard: Eating it.

Witherspoon took to TikTook recently to share a new recipe she has devised for the snow. In the clip, she used two mugs to scoop off snow from a covered outdoor grill.

“We got a ton of snow over the past few days, so we decided to make a recipe,” she narrated.

“First, we scooped the snow into cups and we added salted caramel syrup and some chocolate syrup because we like how they taste together,” the Big Little Lies star continued as the video showed the cups being topped with syrups.

She then poured some cold brew in for a “yummy coffee flavour.” The Legally Blonde actress could then be seen enjoying her drink as she said: “Oh my gosh, that’s so good.”

Witherspoon then tried to come up with a name for the new recipe, ultimately settling on “Snow Salt Chococino”.

Her post was flooded with comments from concerned fans who argued that snow is “dirty.”

“I love you but no thank you. Snow is sooo dirty full with bacteria.” one person commented, while another asked: “Isn’t snow dirty??”

“Snow is filthy. Yuck,” exclaimed a third.

“Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares,” another added.

The comments made Reese Witherspoon take to the platform again.


“There’s so many people on here saying that snow is dirty, so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it’s clear,” she explained. “Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?”

Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Kevin Costner ‘obsessed' with Jewel and ‘deepening' connection with her
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
Inside Jennifer Aniston's ‘sad' dating life after two divorces
King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Duchess Sophie on her 59th birthday
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Prince Harry reminisces about mom Princess Diana with John Travolta
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Kanye West and Bianca Censori share 'emotionless' marriage
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident video
Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Why did Kanye West get titanium dentures? Insider reveals
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Prince Harry faces major blow over royal role amid rift with royal family
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic
Selena Gomez confirms new role in Linda Ronstadt's biopic