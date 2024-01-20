Reese Witherspoon puts off followers with 'filthy' recipe: ‘Full of bacteria'

Reese Witherspoon came up with a new recipe which many of her followers considered 'filthy'

file footage

Reese Witherspoon has come up with an unusual use for all the snow in her backyard: Eating it.



Witherspoon took to TikTook recently to share a new recipe she has devised for the snow. In the clip, she used two mugs to scoop off snow from a covered outdoor grill.

“We got a ton of snow over the past few days, so we decided to make a recipe,” she narrated.

“First, we scooped the snow into cups and we added salted caramel syrup and some chocolate syrup because we like how they taste together,” the Big Little Lies star continued as the video showed the cups being topped with syrups.

She then poured some cold brew in for a “yummy coffee flavour.” The Legally Blonde actress could then be seen enjoying her drink as she said: “Oh my gosh, that’s so good.”

Witherspoon then tried to come up with a name for the new recipe, ultimately settling on “Snow Salt Chococino”.

Her post was flooded with comments from concerned fans who argued that snow is “dirty.”

“I love you but no thank you. Snow is sooo dirty full with bacteria.” one person commented, while another asked: “Isn’t snow dirty??”

“Snow is filthy. Yuck,” exclaimed a third.

“Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares,” another added.

The comments made Reese Witherspoon take to the platform again.





“There’s so many people on here saying that snow is dirty, so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it’s clear,” she explained. “Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?”