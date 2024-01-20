 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper introduced his alleged girlfriend Gigi Hadid to his mother as their romance heats up

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

File Footage

Bradley Cooper has reportedly introduced his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, to his mom, Gloria Campano, as their romance heats up.

The Maestro star, his mother, and the supermodel were seen grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. earlier in January.

Speaking with Life & Style, an insider close to the couple revealed that Baldi got along well with Bella Hadid’s sister at their night out.

“Bradley’s mom gets along so well with Gigi,” the source said, adding, “It’s a huge relief for Bradley because he is a mama’s boy. If they didn’t connect, it wouldn’t work.”

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid

The tipster revealed the one thing that Baldi likes about Gigi: she is a mother herself and would be a suitable partner for Cooper, who is a father to a daughter with his ex, Irina Shayk.

For the unversed, Gigi shares a daughter, Khai, with her ex-boyfriend and former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik.

Before concluding, the insider said Baldi does not interfere in her son’s love life. They said, “Bradley’s mom tries not to interfere too much, especially in his love life.”

“But she can tell that Gigi is good to her son and, even more important, she makes him happy,” the source added.

