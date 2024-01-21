 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch

Jacob Elordi appeared on the first episode of 2024's 'Saturday Night Live' along with Renee Rapp and Bowen Yang

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, January 21, 2024

File Footage

Jacob Elordi seemingly had a hilarious hosting experience at Saturday Night Live.

Euphoria’s star made his hosting debut on the latest episode of SNL beside the musical guest Renee Rapp and the comedian Bowen Yang.

While taking on this new role, the 26-year-old heartthrob spoke about his recent comedy thriller, Saltburn.

Jacob started his fun-filled monologue and said, “It is so exciting to be here hosting the first and, so far, best show in 2024.”

He then poked fun at an explicit scene from the new flick, which is reportedly going viral on the social media platform, TikTok.

Referencing to that steamy scene, Jacob joked and introduced himself by saying, “You might know me from ‘Saltburn.’ Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks.”

“Yeah, I was the one in the grave,” he also quipped.

For those unversed, the scene in question featured the character of Oliver Quick, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, who was lying on the top of Felix Catton's grave completely in the nude.

The Kissing Booth actor then expressed gratitude to the viewers for watching Emerald Fennell’s movie and said, “But if you saw the movie, thank you.”

“If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome,” he said concluding his banter. 

Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof video
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce gives a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero': Watch video
Travis Kelce gives a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero': Watch video
Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on Lilibet name row?
Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on Lilibet name row?
Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'