Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch

Jacob Elordi appeared on the first episode of 2024's 'Saturday Night Live' along with Renee Rapp and Bowen Yang

File Footage

Jacob Elordi seemingly had a hilarious hosting experience at Saturday Night Live.



Euphoria’s star made his hosting debut on the latest episode of SNL beside the musical guest Renee Rapp and the comedian Bowen Yang.

While taking on this new role, the 26-year-old heartthrob spoke about his recent comedy thriller, Saltburn.

Jacob started his fun-filled monologue and said, “It is so exciting to be here hosting the first and, so far, best show in 2024.”

He then poked fun at an explicit scene from the new flick, which is reportedly going viral on the social media platform, TikTok.

Referencing to that steamy scene, Jacob joked and introduced himself by saying, “You might know me from ‘Saltburn.’ Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks.”

“Yeah, I was the one in the grave,” he also quipped.

For those unversed, the scene in question featured the character of Oliver Quick, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, who was lying on the top of Felix Catton's grave completely in the nude.

The Kissing Booth actor then expressed gratitude to the viewers for watching Emerald Fennell’s movie and said, “But if you saw the movie, thank you.”

“If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome,” he said concluding his banter.